Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for chopping Sagwan tree in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced a man to 3 years of imprisonment and has also slapped a fine of Rs 50 thousand on him on Monday, for chopping sagwan trees in the core zone of Pachmarhi sanctuary, falling under the Satpura tiger reserve.

The District prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema stated that the accused has been identified as Radheshyam, who committed the offence in December 2013. In his statements, Nema said that the accused, along with another of his accomplice named Ramprakash, went to the core zone of Pachmarhi sanctuary and chopped down several Sagwan trees. The accused were nabbed by the forest department officials, from whom all the tools used in chopping the trees were recovered and seized.

Radheshyam was produced in the court, where the court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50 thousand.

