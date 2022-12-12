e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for chopping Sagwan tree in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for chopping Sagwan tree in Narmadapuram

Radheshyam was produced in the court, where the court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50 thousand

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced a man to 3 years of imprisonment and has also slapped a fine of Rs 50 thousand on him on Monday, for chopping sagwan trees in the core zone of Pachmarhi sanctuary, falling under the Satpura tiger reserve.

The District prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema stated that the accused has been identified as Radheshyam, who committed the offence in December 2013. In his statements, Nema said that the accused, along with another of his accomplice named Ramprakash, went to the core zone of Pachmarhi sanctuary and chopped down several Sagwan trees. The accused were nabbed by the forest department officials, from whom all the tools used in chopping the trees were recovered and seized.

Radheshyam was produced in the court, where the court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50 thousand.

Read Also
Billabong school bus rape case: Bus driver awarded triple life imprisonment in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Daily wage labourer dies by suicide over dispute with wife

Bhopal: Daily wage labourer dies by suicide over dispute with wife

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Bhopal: Pateriya's 'be ready to kill Modi' remark stirs row, FIR lodged

Bhopal: Pateriya's 'be ready to kill Modi' remark stirs row, FIR lodged

Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman performs CPR on roadside, saves man who suffered heart attack

Bhopal: Fear of losing MP Assembly membership looms over 3rd legislator in a week

Bhopal: Fear of losing MP Assembly membership looms over 3rd legislator in a week