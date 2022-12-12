Billabong school bus rape case: Bus driver awarded triple life imprisonment in Bhopal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Specially designated (POCSO) court of District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Monday, has awarded triple life imprisonment to bus driver Hanumant Jathav and imprisonment of 20 years to lady bus attendant Urmila Sahu in the minor rape case of a three and half-year-old girl. The victim is a nursery standard girl who was raped in a school bus of Billabong High International School, ICSE Board, Bhopal.

They were convicted on Saturday but the quantum of punishment has been decided on Monday, District Prosecution officials added. Judge Shaileja Gupta passed the order.

According to public prosecution, Hanumant Jathav, 32, of Shahpura, and Urmila Sahu, 40, of Kolar, were convicted. The case was registered against Jathav under 376(ab), 376(2n), 5F/L Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while the case under Section 109 and 16/17 of IPC was registered against Urmila Sahu on September 8, 2022.

The incident took place when the child was returning home in the bus. After the girl returned home, her mother saw that someone had changed the child’s dress with the spare set of dress kept in her bag.

The police commissioner had constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional DCP Srutkirti Somvanshi.

ADPO Manisha Patel said, “Police filed challan within 20 days and prosecution completed its job in just 14 days crossing 32 witness. The case against school management is being investigated separately.”

Chronology of incidence

* Case reported on September 8, 2022

* FIR lodged on September 12, 2022

* Challan filed with 20 days on October 1, 2022

* 32 witnesses crossed in court in this case

* Conviction on December 10, 2022

