Madhya Pradesh: Man rescued from clutch of notorious criminal Guddu

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was abducted by the notorious criminal Guddu Gurjar was rescued on Friday, the police said.

According to the superintendent of police, acting on the complaint of kins of the victim, the police formed a team and started search operation in the forest of Pahadganj area.

Additional superintendent of police Raisingh Narwariya said that as soon as the accused came to know about the police operation, he left the victim in the forest and fled from the spot.

The police rescued the victim, Punjab Gurjar and took him to Pahadganj police station for interrogation. The victim Gurjar told police that the accused had kidnapped him 3 days ago. He kept him in the forest of Pahadganj.

He further said that during the night another gang reached there and they had a clash between them. After that the accused left him and ran away. The police, however, continued the search operation in the forest to nab the accused Guddu Gurjar.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:03 PM IST