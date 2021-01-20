Madhya Pradesh: Man in Bhopal booked for procuring bail using tampered documents

BHOPAL: The MP Nagar police have booked a man for trying to procure bail using tampered documents from the district court. A complaint was filed by the district court against the accused Mubin.

As per ASI Sarvesh Singh, tthe accused had produced the documents for securing bail of his friend Raikwar, on January 15.

However, additional sessions judge CS Upadhyay found the documents tampered and he ordered an enquiry.

A complaint was filed with the MP Nagar police. The cops registered an FIR on Tuesday night and arrested the accused on Wednesday.