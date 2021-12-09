Madhya Pradesh: Man hits mother-son with sharp-edged weapon, mother died, son sustained injuries

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man hit his sister-in-law and his nephew with a sharp-edged weapon over a dispute of house’s platform construction in Shivpuri on Thursday.

The woman had died on the spot and the boy had sustained severe injuries in the incident. Both the woman and his son were identified as Manjulata and Girraj respectively.

The accused, Raju, was building a sitting platform near the house of Manjulata. Manjulata’s elder son Vinay told the accused to build the platform a bit away to avoid family disputes.

After hearing these words, Raju irked and started fighting with him. At the same time Raju’s son Radhasharan also reached and joined the dispute. Later on, the matter escalated, Raju and his son attacked on him with the sharp-edged weapons.

Vinay somehow managed and ran away to save his life. On hearing the conflict, Manjulata and her younger son Girraj came out of the house, at the same time both the accused attacked them with the weapons.

Manjulata and her son started running to escape from there but she stumbled and fell down. Then the accused hit her and she died on the spot. The mother died on the spot. Girraj got seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital.

According to sources, Girraj suffered severe injuries to his spinal cord and back of the head. His condition is critical.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:47 PM IST