Madhya Pradesh: Man Hacks Wife, Son To Death In Sehore | Representational image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man hacked his wife and son to death in Sardar Nagar village under Shahganj police station in Sehore district on Thursday.

After committing the crime, the youth was sitting in his room and the police arrested him. Besides murdering his wife Mona, Ganesh Ram Vishwakarma murdered his three-year-old son, Vedant.

Sub-divisional officer of police Budhni, Shashank Gurjar, said the police had received information about the double murder in the morning and rushed to the spot and arrested the culprit.

The police came to know that the murderer was mentally challenged. When the police wanted to know the reasons for committing such a heinous crime, he could not give any suitable reply. His family members told the police that he had been undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, police station in charge of Shahganj Pankaj Wadekar said the culprit had changed his statements several times, and looked mentally challenged. According to Wadekar, Ganesh also said he had killed them before some other person could do that.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)