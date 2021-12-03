Madhya Pradesh: Man cuts his wife’s nose over a family dispute

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A man cut his wife’s nose after a family dispute in Barkheda Khurram village, Rajgarh. He also attacked the stomach, throat, jaw and hand of his wife with a knife.

After committing the crime, the accused husband, Dinesh ran away from the spot. The family members informed the sarpanch about the incident and admitted the woman to Chhapiheda primary health centre.

Sarpanch Surendra Singh said that Dinesh had a minor dispute with his wife Chandabai. The matter escalated and Dinesh attacked his wife with a knife. On getting the information about the incident he rushed to the spot and took the woman to the hospital. After preliminary treatment, the woman was referred to Rajgarh district hospital. The woman again referred from there to Bhopal, Singh added.

Chhapihera police station in charge Jai Prakash Chauhan said that a police officer was sent to record the woman's statement but she was not in a position to speak as her upper lips also got cut during the attack. Because of the lack of statement, a case has not been registered yet. A police official would be sent to Bhopal to record the statement of the woman. Action would be taken after the statement, Chauhan added.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:01 PM IST