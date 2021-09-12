e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:31 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for harassing step-daughter, on the run

She works as a nurse and had gone to hospital on Wednesday when the accused harassed her for the first time.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola Mandir police booked a man for allegedly harassing his stepdaughter twice. According to police, the victim lives with her mother and stepfather in Shiv Nagar Chhola, said police. Her mother had married the accused Pawan Solanki after separating from her husband, the girl’s father.

She works as a nurse and had gone to hospital on Wednesday when the accused harassed her for the first time. The girl avoided it but when he again harassed her on Friday, she told her mother about it. Her mother questioned the accused after which he ran away. She then took the girl to police station where a case was registered.

Sub inspector Richa Chauahan said the accused is on the run. He has been booked under IPC Sections and POCSO Act.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Two youths of Bilkisganj script saga through struggle, hard work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal