Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for harassing step-daughter, on the run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola Mandir police booked a man for allegedly harassing his stepdaughter twice. According to police, the victim lives with her mother and stepfather in Shiv Nagar Chhola, said police. Her mother had married the accused Pawan Solanki after separating from her husband, the girl’s father.

She works as a nurse and had gone to hospital on Wednesday when the accused harassed her for the first time. The girl avoided it but when he again harassed her on Friday, she told her mother about it. Her mother questioned the accused after which he ran away. She then took the girl to police station where a case was registered.

Sub inspector Richa Chauahan said the accused is on the run. He has been booked under IPC Sections and POCSO Act.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:31 AM IST