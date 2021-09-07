e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul, reports AFP
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man beats his 4-year-old son to death for demanding chocolate

The incident occurred at Mangawan town of the district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beat his 4-year-old step son to death in Rewa district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Aryan Sahu, was weeping for chocolate when his step father bashed him, sources said.

The incident occurred at Mangawan town of the district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Aryan’s mother had separated from his father and had a love marriage with Vinod Vishwakarma, 30. Aryan was also living with his mother and step father Vinod Vishwakarma.

The neighbours told police that Vinod often used to beat up Aryan over trivial issues.

"When Vinod, who works as an auto rickshaw driver came back home, he found Aryan crying. He beat up the boy," Mangawan police station in-charge KP Tripathi said.

Vinod escaped from home after the boy fell unconscious. Aryan’s mother rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Subsequently, she informed the police about the incident.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rewa Shiv Kumar Verma said that a case of murder had been registered against the accused. “He has been arrested and is being interrogated,” he said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: BJP government did more work for the upliftment of tribals in 20 yrs than Congress...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal