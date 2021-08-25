Madhya Pradesh: Majra Tola- 2 manual to upgrade facilities in 750 villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue department has introduced Majra Tola-2 manual to help 750 villages get their due benefits. They were converted into revenue villages but did not get the benefits of the status.

With this manual, farmers of state’s 750 villages will get benefits under PM Kisan Yojna and other schemes. State revenue commissioner CK Patil told Free Press that the department has launched ‘Development of enterprise web-based GIS solution for managing land records’ initiative in the state.

The project will help departmental employees to maintain land records and update them continuously. Besides, existing paper-based processes will be computerised keeping in view the objective of maintaining computerised land records. The department has prepared Majra Tola -2 manual for patwari and tehsildars.

The state has thousands of Majra Tolas (hamlets), which do not have facilities given to revenue villages. This includes Pradhan Mantri pension programme, PM Kisan Yojna, PM Awas yojan and many other benefits.

Though the revenue department has converted 750 hamlets into revenue villages, their records have not been uploaded digitally because of poor software. These hamlets have no electricity connections, hand pumps, school building and schemes run by panchayat and rural development department. With introduction of manual, things may change.

