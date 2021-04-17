Madhya Pradesh: Mahant Pt Chandrama Das Tyagi, 100 disciples COVID positive after returning from Haridwar Kumbh

Bhopal: Gufa Mandir Mahant Pt Chandrama Das Tyagi and his over 100 disciples are COVID positive after returning from Haridwar Kumbh. Tyagi is himself undergoing treatment in Paliwal Hospital while disciples are undergoing in various hospitals. As per locals of Lalghati, Mahant of Gufa madir and over 100 disciple have been tested positive.
However, SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said, “ I have not seen their positive report and I do not have any idea where they have been admitted for treatment.”
Besides, Madhya Pradesh has reported 11269 corona cases with 21.4 per cent corona positive rate on Saturday. The state reported inflection tally to 3,95,832 and active cases went to 63,889. toll went to 4491 with 66 new deaths.
Around 52,568 samples were sent for testing while 441 samples were rejected at time of testing.
Indore reported 1656 corona cases and its tally to 87,625 and toll to 1040 while Bhopal tally went to 66891. Indore active cases went to 10,605 and Bhopal active cases went to 8539.
Jabalpur reported 798 corona cases with 4209 active cases and Gwalior reported 985 corona cases with 5130.
Ujjain reported 323 corona cases with 2311 active cases while Ratlam reported 195 corona cases with 1026 active cases and Sagar reported 324 corona cases with 1426 active cases.
Betul reported 255 corona cases with 1308 active cases while Rewa reported 315 corona cases with 1439 active cases and Dhar reported 170 corona cases with 696 active cases.
Adjacent districts of state capital like Vidisha reported 193 corona cases with 1179 active cases while Sehore reported 120 corona cases with 543 active cases and Raisen reported 183 corona cases with 1096 active cases. Satna reported 183 corona cases with 896 active cases and Shivpuri reported 157 corona cases and 818 active cases.