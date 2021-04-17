Madhya Pradesh: Mahant Pt Chandrama Das Tyagi, 100 disciples COVID positive after returning from Haridwar Kumbh

Bhopal: Gufa Mandir Mahant Pt Chandrama Das Tyagi and his over 100 disciples are COVID positive after returning from Haridwar Kumbh. Tyagi is himself undergoing treatment in Paliwal Hospital while disciples are undergoing in various hospitals. As per locals of Lalghati, Mahant of Gufa madir and over 100 disciple have been tested positive.

However, SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said, “ I have not seen their positive report and I do not have any idea where they have been admitted for treatment.”

Besides, Madhya Pradesh has reported 11269 corona cases with 21.4 per cent corona positive rate on Saturday. The state reported inflection tally to 3,95,832 and active cases went to 63,889. toll went to 4491 with 66 new deaths.

Around 52,568 samples were sent for testing while 441 samples were rejected at time of testing.