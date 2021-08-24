Madhya Pradesh: Maha Abhiyan-2 targets 35 lakh people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is all set to launch maha abhiyan-2 (mega vaccination campaign) with target to vaccinate 30 lakh to 35 lakh people in next two days (August 25-26), according to health department officials.

As many as 7,500 vaccination centres will be set up in the state. Maha Abhiyan-2 will begin from August 25 to mainly administer second dose of vaccine. Maha abhiyan-1 was launched on June 21, the International Day of Yoga.

Government agencies have been instructed to ensure proper arrangements for protection from rain at vaccination centres. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already met union minister health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek sufficient vaccine doses for maha abhiyan-2 in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during meeting of crisis management on Tuesday, contacted block and ward level officials virtually to review preparations for mega drive. He said collectors should have list of people who have not received second dose.

Volunteers, staff, officers handling vaccinations, have been told to send report every hour as they do during voting, he said. “Last time, three districts were given award for best performance in vaccination. This time too, we will give award to districts for best performance,” he added.

Health department has publicised the drive in state. In urban areas, loud speakers were used. In rural areas, drive was publicised by beating drums. Jan Abhiyan Parishad, other NGOs, religious leaders, volunteers were pressed into service to contact people for vaccinations.

The plan

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla told Free Press that target is 30 -35 lakh people for vaccination in MP during maha abhiyan-2 starting from Wednesday. “Inoculation will be held at 7500 vaccination centres in the state. Volunteers, social organisations, teams have been pressed into service for smooth and speedy vaccination in the state,” he added.

ALSO READ COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh seeks 11 lakh vaccine doses from Centre for mega inoculation drive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:46 PM IST