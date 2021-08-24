COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh seeks 11 lakh vaccine doses from Centre for mega inoculation drive

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and urged for 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state on August 25-26.

In meeting with Mandaviya, who also holds Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio, the Chief Minister has also requested that the remaining 4.13 lakh metric tonnes of urea and the remaining 3.05 lakh metric tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) should be released by the Centre soon.

Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign being run across the country, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 per cent of citizens of the state.

"In this sequence, the second phase of the vaccination campaign is being organized on August 25-26. Under the campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate a total of 35 lakh citizens in two days," read the release by the Madhya Pradesh government.

"The Union minister has assured the MP Chief Minister that 11 lakh vaccine doses would be provided to the State Government by the Centre by August 24," it said.

The Chief Minister informed that the paddy plantation work is in progress in the state, for which the demand for DAP has increased in the state. Along with this, top dressing of urea is being done in maize and paddy, due to which the demand for urea has also increased.

"The demand of 12.13 lakh metric tonnes for allocation of urea by the Centre till now, only 8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) have been given by the Centre to the state. The allocation of DAP has been provided only 5 lakh MT against 8.05 lakh MT," informed Chouhan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:51 AM IST