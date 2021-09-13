Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission celebrates its 27th establishment day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Human rights are the realisation of human development. It connects us with the concept of an integral world. The protection of human rights is enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution of India, said the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Mohammad Rafiq.

He made the above remark while addressing the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission establishment day programme through webinar, on Monday.

MP-HRC celebrated its 27th establishment day and a book ‘Sustainable Development –Human Rights’ was launched on the day.

He further said that “In September 2015, the United Nations declared the agenda 2030 and set 17 specific goals for sustainable development. The theme line of this agenda is "Let no one be left behind".

He said that sustainable development is that which meets the needs of the present generation without compromising on their ability to meet the needs of the future generations. Growth should be such that it can be sustained and continues to grow. Such development has been termed as sustainable development. The definition of sustainable development will be more meaningful only when such development is done keeping human rights in mind. No one should be deprived of the benefits of development, he added.

Chairman of the MP-HRC justice Narendra Jain said “Sustainable development is a human right. We need to strike a balance between human development and happiness and peace. Development is necessary, but it comes under the category of sustainable development. For this, we need more and more to stop the ruthless deforestation of our forests and protect the species and species of wildlife”.

The programme was attended by Manohar Mamtani and Sarabjeet Singh, secretary of Commission Shobit Jain, ADG Susma Singh and other officials of Commission at the MP-HRC office.

Other state level and district level officials from central water commission, officials of MP forest, mineral department, urban administration and development, water and land management institute, environment planning and coordination organisation, Bhopal municipal corporation including the state legal service authority participated in the programme virtually.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:36 PM IST