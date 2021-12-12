Madhya Pradesh: Lokrang 2022 to be themed on nomadic tribes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to organise Lokrang - 2022 themed on the nomadic tribes of Madhya Pradesh. The dance drama, exhibition will focus on the lifestyle, food, art, culture and mythology of nomadic tribes of the state.

The five-day grand annual festival will begin at Ravindra Bhavan on January 26. Tribal Museum curator Ashok Mishra told Free Press that festival will be dedicated to all the 26 nomadic tribes of the state.

Lokrang - 2022 will focus mainly on Kalbelia, Banchhada, Pardhi and Bedia tribes. The population of state’s nomadic tribes is 8 lakh.

Mishra said people don’t know much about the traditions, the art and the culture of nomadic tribes. “We have been working on compiling information about them for the past 6-7 months,” he added.

“Nomadic tribes are neglected communities. And whatever little we know about them is negative. We are trying to project their positive side. We are trying to look at their aesthetics and their art including stone work,” he said.

Samvet, the dance drama, to be staged on the inaugural day of Lokrang, will be based on life, culture and costumes of nomadic tribes. Efforts are on to invite representatives of nomadic tribes from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states to the fest.

Food stalls will be an integral part of the fest. Besides tribal food, they are also trying to ensure that cuisine of nomadic tribes forms part of the fest.

