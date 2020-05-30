Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown to be extended to June 15, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The lockdown will be extended to June 15, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He made the above statement on Saturday when he was transferring money to children’s accounts for midday meal. He said a decision on reopening educational institutions would be taken considering the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

The number of corona patients in the state has gone up to 8,000, so the lockdown cannot be lifted, Chouhan said.

The state will complete 68 days of lockdown on Sunday, and its extension by 15 days more will impact economy.

During the lockdown 4.0, the state government has given relaxations. Efforts are being made to bring the state back on the track.