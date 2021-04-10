Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown extended to reign in Covid, decision taken after talks with crisis management panels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to extend lockdown in certain districts in the state to contain the Covid surge.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with members of district crisis management committees in the state through video conferencing on Saturday after which decision was taken to extend lockdown.

According to information, the lockdown has been extended in Barwani, Rajgarh, Vidisha districts till April 19 till 6 am. The lockdown will remain in force in Balaghat, Seoni, Narsinghpur districts, Jabalpur city from April 12 to April 22 till 6 am.

Similarly, lockdown has been extended in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur, Ujjain and urban areas of Ujjain district till April 19 till 6 am. Section 144 of Cr PC imposed in the places will continue to remain effective.