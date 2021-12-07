Madhya Pradesh: Local Dabanggs captures land of former bandit Munnibai

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Local Dabanggs has captured the land of former bandit Munnibai which she got during the time of her surrender. She said that she had knocked on all the possible doors of administration but she did not get help from them.

She had surrendered along with other dacoits in 1983. During her surrender, the government gave her four Biswa lands near Chirauli village, Lahar in Bhind to live a normal life. After that she was sent to jail for ten years.

When she was released from jail, the financial condition was bad, she had no source of income. She sold her village land and got her daughter married. She spent her life in her daughter's in-laws' house. Munnibai said that her husband used to work for Lahar MLA Dr. Govind Singh.

She further said that she had somehow managed and collected some money to build a house on the land of Chirauli village, but the Dabangg had captured it.

She also said that she sought justice from Lahar Tehsildar, SDM and Bhind Collector, but no one had helped her. Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that he had no information in this regard, he also said that he had not had any such meeting yet, if she should contact again, then he would help her. Bhind Collector Satish Kumar said that he too had no information in this regard, he said that he would inquire the matter from Lahar SDM, after that he would try to help her whatever needed.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended after hitting people with his vehicle in drunken state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:48 PM IST