Madhya Pradesh: Loan fair held for Safai Mitras

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A loan fair was organised on Tuesday in the Nagar Nigam conference room for the sanitation staff of the municipality.

The Safai Mitras indulged in cleaning septic tanks and sewage lines were informed about the latest technologically advanced safety equipment they can use while doing their work.

The officials from Delhi who got connected with the fair virtually told them that there were two kinds of Safai Mitras — official staffers who are either government or semi government and unofficial who are private or on contract.

The official staffers get safety equipment from the government and get periodic salaries while the unofficial ones do not.

The fair will help them get loans at lower interests to buy technologically advanced equipment.

They will get 50% subsidy on amount upto Rs 5 lakh and 25% subsidy on amount upto 15 lakh.

They will have to register with the municipality to get the benefits to buy machines or other equipment, they said.

Assistant commissioner and health officer Rajesh Singh Rajput said this will speed up the work in the city and make the work easier.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Leopard trapped in barbed wire fence rescued in Raisen district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:13 AM IST