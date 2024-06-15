Bhopal: Most Collectors Posted Before Assembly Poll To Be Shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the collectors posted before the assembly election 2023 are going to be transferred. A discussion over the issue has been held between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Veera Rana. A transfer list will be issued after a discussion with Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora. The list will consist of the names of those collectors who were transferred by the previous government. The districts of a few officers may be changed. Similarly, some of them may also be removed.

The collectors who may be shifted are Anup Kumar Singh (Khandwa) , Karmveer Sharma (Khargone), Fating Rahul Haridas (Barwani), Abhay Bedekar (Alirajpur), Priyank Mishra (Dhar), Dinesh Jain (Neemuch), Subhash Dwivedi (Ashoknagar), Sandeep Makin (Datia), Sanjeev Shrivastava (Bhind), Pratibha Pal Singh (Rewa), Praveen Singh Adhayach (Sehore), Arvind Dubey (Raisen), Saloni Sandana (Mandla), Awdhesh Sharma (Tikamgarh) and Raghvendra Singh (Agar). The posting of some other officers may be changed. The government is reportedly angry with the collectors of a few districts during the Lok Sabha election. They may also be shifted. Along with this, the heads of some departments may be changed.

Confusion over shifting officials posted during his tenure as CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wants to make some changes in the posting of some officers who were shifted during his tenure as Chief Minister. According to sources, Yadav is, however, in a dilemma over whether he should transfer those officers who were posted after he took over as Chief Minister. He feels as only a few months have passed since he took over the charge, shifting of officers again in such a short span of time may send out a wrong signal. The government is mulling over the issue. Sources said a few officers might be shifted.