Madhya Pradesh: Liquor contractors in Sehore given revenue target worth Rs 246 crore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has set a target for revenue worth Rs 246 crore from the liquor contractors in the district under the new excise policy to be implemented from April 1.

In the policy, there is a provision that liquor outlets, set up within 100 meters of educational institutions and religious places, will be shifted.

According to the new rules, the administration has identified eight shops which will be removed. All these outlets are within 100 meters of educational institutions.

There are 57 liquor Ahatas in the district which will also be closed down.

Government earns Rs 224 crore

The government has earned Rs 224 crore as revenue from the liquor contractors in the fiscal year 2022-23.

There are 71 composite liquor outlets in the district. A cluster of 22 contractors are running these shops.

According to assistant excise officer posted in the district, Amitabh Jain, the liquor contractors have been asked to give revenue worth Rs 246 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

18 clusters apply for licence renewal

Process for renewing licence for liquor shops has begun in the district. Out of 22 clusters, 18 have sent their applications to the excise department. In the applications, they said they would secure revenue worth Rs 182 crore.

Assistant excise officer Amitabh Jain said four clusters supposed to secure revenue worth Rs 64 crore are yet to submit applications for licence.

Shops will be allotted through a lottery system. The process for applications will continue from March 6 to 9, and tender will be opened on March 10.

If these shops are not allotted through the lottery system, there will e-tender from March 13, which will continue till March 17.

No liquor shops in the district are within the limits of religious places as mentioned in the excise policy, Jain said. Nevertheless, eight shops, which come within those limits, will be shifted, he said.

