Madhya Pradesh: Lightning kills four

Bhopal: Four were killed and three were injured after lightning struck them in field in Tikamgarh and Niwari each on Monday, according to officials.

Secretary Revenue Gyaneshwar Patil said, “Four were killed after lightening struck Tikamgarh and Niwari in MP. Relief and ex-gratia will be given as per rules.” According to report, Rameshwar alias Pappu, 45, of Palera village in ward no-4 and Chhakki Lal Ahirwar,70, of Patpara village in ward no-15 had gone to their agriculture field in evening when lightning struck them. They died on the spot. Besides, three others were injured in Ghanera village. Similarly, two were killed in Niwari by striking lightening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:46 PM IST