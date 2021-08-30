Madhya Pradesh: 20-year-old bridge collapses in Chhindwara district due to heavy rain

Bhopal: Another bridge collapsed in Madhya Pradesh due to rain on Monday. Bridge constructed between Lodhikheda and Chaurai collapsed, snapping road connectivity of the district headquarters to 50 villages.

Lakhan Singh, Block Resource Coordinator (BRC), Chaurai said that the bridge was constructed in 2001. Road connectivity of many villages with district headquarters has been disrupted owing to the bridge collapse.

According to locals, heavy rain in the area and traffic pressure led to the collapse of the bridge.

Earlier, six bridges collapsed in Gwalior-Chambal divisions due to heavy rain and floods. Four of the six bridges that got washed away in the floods were built in the past 12 years at a cost of Rs 33.55 crores. These include- The Ratangarh Basai bridge that got washed away was built in 2010 at a cost of 5.9 crores; the Indragarh-Pichhore bridge was completed in 2013, at a cost of 10 crores; the Sheopur Baroda bridge was completed in 2013 at a cost of ? 3.94 crore; while the Gorai bridge in Bhind was completed in 2017 at a cost of ? 13.71 crores. Besides, there is no record of cost incurred on the bridges built on Datia's Sewda in 1982 and Sheopur's Manpur in 1985.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:40 PM IST