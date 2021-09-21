e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Lightning hits a tree in Ambah, three people die

FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died after a lightning struck at a tree in Ambah, Morena district on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

Those who died are identified as Lokendra Singh Tomar (25), Dharam Veer (20), residents of Pooth village and Ramveer Tomar Fauji (60) resident of MLD Colony.

According to the police, all the three had arrived at Ambah for their work. On Tuesday afternoon, the climate suddenly changed and it started raining with thunder.

The passers-by started hiding themselves. And some people stopped under a tree on the roadside of Porsa. Meanwhile, lightning hit the tree in which three people died on the spot.

After that local people informed the police. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot. The police have sent bodies for the post mortem after the primary formalities and started investigation into the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:25 PM IST
