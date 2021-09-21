Madhya Pradesh: PIL filed against Scindia's rallies in Gwalior-Chambal region

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A public interest litigation has been filed in the main bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur over Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's visit to Gwalior Chambal zone.

The petition, filed by Dongar Singh cites the Corona guideline and a possible third wave of Corona. It highlights that a huge crowd will gather from Morena to Gwalior in Scindia's tour, which is in violation of the Corona guide line as well as the orders of the Supreme Court and High Court.

"Hundreds of deaths have been seen in the first and second wave, in view of which the Supreme Court, High Court have issued guidelines from time to time. The Central Government and the State Government have also issued prohibitory orders in view of the circumstances," said the petition.

The Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Government, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Gwalior, Morena Collector and SP have been made a party.

