Madhya Pradesh: Light up your day with pots of Kutch having designs of nature

BHOPAL: Pots of Kutch in Gujarat have been displayed on social media platform of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya with its basic information and photographs and videos.

It is part of 29th series of online exhibition, which began on Thursday. The exhibition has been named as Myth of Kutch.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said the pottery displayed here belongs to Khavda, a small village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district, Gujarat. It is located near to Rann of Kutch. A wide variety of vessels, such as pots for storing water and grains, plates, big dishes, bowls, lamps are made.

Museum associate P Anuradha said the pots are roughly made with a thick wall and base, while neck and mouth are given final shape. The half dried pot is beaten with a wooden beater on outer surface while holding a round smooth dabber on the inner. This clay expands and gives shape to the pot.