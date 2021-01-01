Madhya Pradesh: Light up your day with pots of Kutch having designs of nature

BHOPAL: Pots of Kutch in Gujarat have been displayed on social media platform of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya with its basic information and photographs and videos.
It is part of 29th series of online exhibition, which began on Thursday. The exhibition has been named as Myth of Kutch.
Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said the pottery displayed here belongs to Khavda, a small village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district, Gujarat. It is located near to Rann of Kutch. A wide variety of vessels, such as pots for storing water and grains, plates, big dishes, bowls, lamps are made.
Museum associate P Anuradha said the pots are roughly made with a thick wall and base, while neck and mouth are given final shape. The half dried pot is beaten with a wooden beater on outer surface while holding a round smooth dabber on the inner. This clay expands and gives shape to the pot.
The wall of the pots is also thinned by this process. Women paint delicate red and black designs on white coated pottery or black and white designs over the red coated pottery. Simple bamboo twigs are used as brush for painting. All the designs are made within concentric circles locally called Likh. Most common designs are inspired from nature, which is visible in their weaving pattern too.
She said an interesting story is depicted on the wall by artist Sara Ibrahim in the pattern of mud- mirror decoration that is usually found in the walls, doorways, niches and storage containers in Kutch and Kathiawar.
