Madhya Pradesh: Lifetime tax on harvester and tractor cut from 10% to 1%

BHOPAL: The Cabinet has reduced the lifetime tax on combined harvester and tractor to 1% for two years. The lifetime tax on such items has, so far, been 10%. The harvester and tractor should be used for agriculture and registered in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The Cabinet also decided to continue with short-term crop loans to farmers through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) at 0% interest for 2020-’21, too.

The Cabinet has decided to hand over 0.462 hectares to the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Ujjain, at a rate of Re 1 lease rent every year. According to the decision, the temple committee does not have to pay any premium for it. The Cabinet also said the land should be used for the purpose for which it was given.

The Cabinet also decided to waive interest of Rs 12.25 crore on the rest of the amount of Rs 18.45 crore which was imposed as fine on six development authorities. These authorities belong to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Dewas, Gwalior and Ujjain. A sum of Rs 3.5 crore was given between 1959 and 2001 through directorate and village investment.

The Cabinet decided that, if any industrial unit begins production till the date of the issuance of the order for subsidy on power, the electricity distribution company should submit a bill to the unit by including the subsidy.