Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel fumbles over loan waiver, House witnesses din

BHOPAL: The issue of farm loan waiver kicked up dust during Question Hour in the House on Tuesday. As a result of the row, Speaker Girish Gautam had to adjourn the House for five minutes.

During Question Hour, Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary wanted to know from agriculture minister Kamal Patel whether the decision of one government could be scrapped by another. Choudhary was speaking about farm loan waiver. Choudhary also wanted to know whether the farm loan waiver policy would be followed or stopped.

In reply to Choudhary’s question, Patel said Kamal Nath and Rahul Gandhi had deceived the farmers. Immediately after Patel’s statement, there was a din in the House. Legislator Jitu Patwari said the Congress government had waived the loans of 2,700,000 farmers. Patwari wanted to know whether the government would waive the loans of the rest of the farmers or recover the money from those peasants whose loans had been waived.