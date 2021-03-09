Madhya Pradesh: Teachers’ selection process started, 27 % quota to OBC, says minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar

BHOPAL: The state government has started the teachers’ selection process, and 27 per cent reservation will be given to OBCs, said the minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar, in the assembly on Tuesday.
The minister also said that the department is preparing teachers’ transfer policy and it would ensure that no post of teacher remains vacant in school. No teacher will be shifted from a school unless his/her replacement is found, he added.
He was replying to the BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia’s Call Attention Motion on many schools running without teachers in tribal belt. Raising the issue, the legislator said that due to mass transfers, most of the schools in tribal dominated areas like Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Singroli, Sidhi, Sheopur, Dindori, Mandla and others have become teacher-less.
Children belonging to backward and economically weaker sections are being deprived of education and their parents are aggrieved over it, said Sisodia.
The minister, accepting that many posts in schools are lying vacant due to large scale reshuffling, informed the house that the department is preparing a transfer policy which will ensure that a teacher is not shifted from a school until his/her gets a replacement. The minister said that the government has started the process of recruiting 20,670 teachers and 27 per cent seats will be reserved for OBC candidates.
The minister said that around 35,000 transfers were carried out by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, some by the BJP government and a few teachers were shifted due to political rivalry. The minister however assured that the process of teachers’ recruitment has started and they will soon be appointed.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)