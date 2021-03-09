Madhya Pradesh: Teachers’ selection process started, 27 % quota to OBC, says minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar

BHOPAL: The state government has started the teachers’ selection process, and 27 per cent reservation will be given to OBCs, said the minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar, in the assembly on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the department is preparing teachers’ transfer policy and it would ensure that no post of teacher remains vacant in school. No teacher will be shifted from a school unless his/her replacement is found, he added.

He was replying to the BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia’s Call Attention Motion on many schools running without teachers in tribal belt. Raising the issue, the legislator said that due to mass transfers, most of the schools in tribal dominated areas like Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Singroli, Sidhi, Sheopur, Dindori, Mandla and others have become teacher-less.