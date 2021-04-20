Madhya Pradesh: Leopard sent to its natural habitat in Ratapani forest

Bhopal: A male leopard that was brought to the Van Vihar from Ratona village in Sagar district on March 3 in a severely injured state was sent back to its natural habitat on Tuesday. The Van Vihar management said that the leopard was under treatment of Dr Atul Gupta who took care of the injured leopard and treated him in a manner that it was fully fit to be sent back to its natural habitat. After going through the necessary protocols, the leopard was sent to the Dahod range in the Ratapani wildlife sanctuary of the Obaidullahganj forest range.