Madhya Pradesh leads in organic farming in country

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh not only has the distinction of being the first state in the country to implement organic agriculture, but also the state with the most certified organic farming area in the country, according to state government official. According to report, the total area of organic farming in the state is about 16,37,000 hectares, which is the highest in the country. The production of organic product was 14,02,000 metric tons, which is the highest in the country in terms of area. As an incentive to organic farming, a total of 17,31,000 area hectares is certified organic in the state, out of which 16, 38,000 are from APEDA and 93,000 hectare area, PGS registered with.

In this way, Madhya Pradesh is also leading in the country in terms of registered organic sector. The state has exported more than 5 lakh metric tonnes of organic products worth Rs 2,683 crore in the last financial year. The export of organic products of the state is increasing rapidly. In the year 2020-21, organic crops were sown in 5.41 lakh hectares in the state. Now a cluster based program has been taken under natural farming system in the state with the help of Government of India. This year, there is a target of natural farming in 99,000 hectare area in the state.

In order to promote organic farming in the state, 20 projects have also been approved in the National Development Plan since 2008. Mainly NADEP and Burmese compost pit construction, organic fertilizer and nutrient distribution, organic farming awareness campaign, organic farming program in all the development blocks of all the districts on the banks of river Narmada, establishment of organic farms, assistance for green manure, biofertilizers.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Four MP boxers selected in National Camp to prepare for Asian Championship

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:57 AM IST