Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Balaghat who went missing in 2018 was found in a Pakistani jail and returned home on Friday after nearly six years, officials said.

The victim, PrasannjeetRangri, a resident of Khairlanji village, had completed a bachelor’s in pharmacy in Bhopal. During his studies, he reportedly lost his mental balance and began roaming from place to place.

Around 2013–14, he went to Uttar Pradesh but eventually returned to his sister’s home. His parents, struggling with poor health and finances, live in an old age home.

Prasannjeet went missing from home again in 2017–18. It was later discovered that he had been detained by Pakistani authorities on October 1, 2019, in Batapur under the assumed name Sunil Ade. His family remained unaware of his whereabouts for years.

In December 2021, his sister Sanghamitra received confirmation that Prasannjeet was alive and imprisoned in Pakistan. She persistently approached local administration, police officials, and other channels for his repatriation.

Tracing Prasannjeet

Police said a man named Kuldeep from Jammu, who was lodged in the same jail with Prasannjeet, contacted the family. Six people had been released from the jail in December 2021. Kuldeep searched for a local contact and reached out to the village chemist, who then informed Prasannjeet’s sister about his location in Pakistan.

Journey home

Collector MirnalMeena told Free Press that a team of administration and police brought Prasannjeet back from Amritsar, and he reached his home on Friday evening. He had returned from Pakistan on January 21, but the family lacked money to bring him home. After coordination with Amritsar officials, the team facilitated his safe return,