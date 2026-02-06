 Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years

Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years

Police said a man named Kuldeep from Jammu, who was lodged in the same jail with Prasannjeet, contacted the family. Six people had been released from the jail in December 2021. Kuldeep searched for a local contact and reached out to the village chemist, who then informed Prasannjeet’s sister about his location in Pakistan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Balaghat who went missing in 2018 was found in a Pakistani jail and returned home on Friday after nearly six years, officials said.

The victim, PrasannjeetRangri, a resident of Khairlanji village, had completed a bachelor’s in pharmacy in Bhopal. During his studies, he reportedly lost his mental balance and began roaming from place to place.

Around 2013–14, he went to Uttar Pradesh but eventually returned to his sister’s home. His parents, struggling with poor health and finances, live in an old age home.

Read Also
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat;...
article-image

Prasannjeet went missing from home again in 2017–18. It was later discovered that he had been detained by Pakistani authorities on October 1, 2019, in Batapur under the assumed name Sunil Ade. His family remained unaware of his whereabouts for years.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum

In December 2021, his sister Sanghamitra received confirmation that Prasannjeet was alive and imprisoned in Pakistan. She persistently approached local administration, police officials, and other channels for his repatriation.

Tracing Prasannjeet

Police said a man named Kuldeep from Jammu, who was lodged in the same jail with Prasannjeet, contacted the family. Six people had been released from the jail in December 2021. Kuldeep searched for a local contact and reached out to the village chemist, who then informed Prasannjeet’s sister about his location in Pakistan.

Journey home

Collector MirnalMeena told Free Press that a team of administration and police brought Prasannjeet back from Amritsar, and he reached his home on Friday evening. He had returned from Pakistan on January 21, but the family lacked money to bring him home. After coordination with Amritsar officials, the team facilitated his safe return,

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years
Bhopal News: Balaghat Man Returns From Pakistan Jail After 6 Years
MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
Bhopal News: Assembly, Finance Department At Loggerheads Over MLA Rent
Bhopal News: Assembly, Finance Department At Loggerheads Over MLA Rent
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300