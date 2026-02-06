 MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed

MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed

Modi explained that the best way to keep up with a teacher is to first prepare your mind, then focus it, and finally begin studying the subject. Preparing the mind involves gathering all information about the topic, while focusing the mind requires maintaining concentration. This, he said, strengthens understanding and puts students a step ahead.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayush Tiwari, a student from Utkarsh Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to keep pace with the teaching speed of teachers, saying he sometimes finds it difficult to keep up.

In response, the prime minister advised students and urged teachers to adjust their teaching pace to match students’ learning speed.

He suggested that teachers should share lesson plans with students in advance and encouraged students to read and study chapters before they are taught in class.

Modi explained that the best way to keep up with a teacher is to first prepare your mind, then focus it, and finally begin studying the subject. Preparing the mind involves gathering all information about the topic, while focusing the mind requires maintaining concentration. This, he said, strengthens understanding and puts students a step ahead.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI For Wankhede Clash
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Quashes Rigged Auction Of Prime Vile Parle Property, Orders Fresh Valuation And New Bidding Process
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Slams BMC For Allowing Open Cremations At Manori Beach Despite Court Ban, Warns Of Contempt
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum
Bombay HC Calls Sanitation A Basic Human Right, Orders BMC To Fix And Expand Toilets In Govandi Slum

The Prime Minister interacted with students on Friday during the event ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ addressing their stress and anxieties related to examinations.

Read Also
Bhopal News: CJI Surya Kant To Visit City On February 6 To Attend 'Chintan Shivir'
article-image

SC CJI Surya Kant Arrives For Judiciary Conference

Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant arrived in Bhopal on Friday evening to preside over a two-day all-India level conference at the National Judicial Academy (NJA) on Saturday. The conference on challenges facing the judiciary will see participation of chief justices from 25 High Courts across the country.

“The CJI was accorded a warm welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport around 7.40 pm. This is his maiden visit to Madhya Pradesh after assuming charge as head of the country’s top court,” an NJA official said.

Deliberations will include issues such as the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and pendency of cases. The conference will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

National Judicial Academy official Vijay Chandra told Free Press, “CJI Surya Kant has arrived and will preside over the national conference on judiciary reforms. He will return on Sunday.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
MP News: Transfer On Cards For Over A Dozen SPs And DIGs
Bhopal News: Assembly, Finance Department At Loggerheads Over MLA Rent
Bhopal News: Assembly, Finance Department At Loggerheads Over MLA Rent
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Black, Foul-Smelling Water Raises Alarm In Narela; TDS Found Between 200 and 300
Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms
Bhopal News: Stress On Zero Tolerance Against Drugs & Illegal Arms