MP News: Jabalpur Student Asks PM How To Keep Pace With Teacher’s Speed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayush Tiwari, a student from Utkarsh Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to keep pace with the teaching speed of teachers, saying he sometimes finds it difficult to keep up.

In response, the prime minister advised students and urged teachers to adjust their teaching pace to match students’ learning speed.

He suggested that teachers should share lesson plans with students in advance and encouraged students to read and study chapters before they are taught in class.

Modi explained that the best way to keep up with a teacher is to first prepare your mind, then focus it, and finally begin studying the subject. Preparing the mind involves gathering all information about the topic, while focusing the mind requires maintaining concentration. This, he said, strengthens understanding and puts students a step ahead.

The Prime Minister interacted with students on Friday during the event ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ addressing their stress and anxieties related to examinations.

SC CJI Surya Kant Arrives For Judiciary Conference

Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant arrived in Bhopal on Friday evening to preside over a two-day all-India level conference at the National Judicial Academy (NJA) on Saturday. The conference on challenges facing the judiciary will see participation of chief justices from 25 High Courts across the country.

“The CJI was accorded a warm welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport around 7.40 pm. This is his maiden visit to Madhya Pradesh after assuming charge as head of the country’s top court,” an NJA official said.

Deliberations will include issues such as the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and pendency of cases. The conference will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

National Judicial Academy official Vijay Chandra told Free Press, “CJI Surya Kant has arrived and will preside over the national conference on judiciary reforms. He will return on Sunday.”