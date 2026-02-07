Bhopal News: National Co-Organizational General Secretary Shivprakash May Not Get Place In BJP’s New Team

Bhopal News: Shivprakash May Not Get Place In BJP’s New Team | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash may have to leave the team of the party’s national president, Nitin Nabin.

Shivprakash may be given some other responsibilities. National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash is looking after Madhya Pradesh.

After Hitanand Sharma’s return to his parent organisation, it may be the second important change in the state party organisation.

There are talks about some major changes in the team of Nitin Nabin. Several old functionaries may be kept out of the new team, and Shivprakash may be included in the upcoming changes in the organisation.

Shivprakash is considered powerful in the MP government as well as in the party organisation.

After Nitin Nabin has taken over as the national president, changes are taking place in the party.

Shivprakash has been the co-organisational general secretary of the party for a long time.

Now, the party may induct a new face as co-organisational general secretary.

Before the assembly election, the BJP made a three-tiered arrangement at the organisational general secretary level.

A regional organisational secretary was appointed above the organisational secretary, and there was the national co-organisational general secretary. All of them were involved in decision-making for the party.

After Hitanand’s return to the RSS, this arrangement may also be changed.

Regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal may be asked to give more time to the party in the state as the new organisational general secretary until the appointment of another person to the post.

According to reports, the BJP’s national team may be announced by March. The change will have a lot of impact on the state.