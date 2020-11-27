Madhya Pradesh: Land identified for 5K MW power from solar parks in four districts

The state government has identified land for a 5,000-MW solar park in Morena, Sagar, Damoh and Ratlam districts. Other steps are also being taken to tap solar energy, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the Third Global Renewable Energy Investment Conference (Third Global RE-Invest Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo) session on Friday through video-conference.

Moreover, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, has approved the setting up of 3,600-MW solar energy parks in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhatarpur and Omkareshwar with an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

The CM has assured that the best results will be achieved by removing all obstacles to promote investment in the renewable energy sector. Investment in the renewable energy sector will be encouraged. Renewable energy accounts for 20 per cent of the state’s total power generation and it will be extended continuously. Inviting investors, Chouhan said MP is an ideal state for investment in this sector. All necessary facilities will be made available to investors.

Chouhan said that today, 5,000 MW renewable energy is being generated, which is 12 times more than the 438 MW being generated in 2012. A 750-MW solar power project was set up in Rewa, which is among the world’s largest projects. The value of power received from this project was the lowest at 2.97 per unit. In the previous years, an investment of Rs 25,000 crore was made in the renewable energy sector.