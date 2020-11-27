Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh HC bans public parading of undertrials

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has instructed police to stop public parading of accused, suspect or arrested people.

Followed by the High Court’s order, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Kailash Makwana issued the orders from the police headquarters late Thursday.

The police headquarters has issued instructions to all the ADGs (Additional Director General of Police), DIGs (Deputy Inspector General) and SPs (Superintendent of Police) across the state to stop parading of people arrested or accused of any crime.

The names of arrestees will also be not made public, said the order. The order also stops the police to release the photo of suspects, accused or arrested to be made public.

The order comes from the Gwalior bench of MP High Court after public interest litigation was filed by human right activists. The PIL asked as to how can police parade accused or suspected people if they haven’t been proved guilty by the court.

MP police have been parading the people arrested under goonda act or for other crimes like rape and loot to instil fear among criminals. But of late it was observed that several accused and suspects who had no role in the crime or were later absolved by the court were targeted and their image tarnished for no the fault of their own.