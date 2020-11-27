Now, take a virtual tour of Bhopal's multi-arts complex Bharat Bhavan

People sitting in any part of the world will now be able to tour Bharat Bhavan in the city virtually after Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur launched a virtual tour at a function at Bharat Bhavan on Thursday evening.

She said that the culture department through its activities infuses happiness and enthusiasm among the people at a time when we are facing various challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic.

She congratulated Principal Secretary, Culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla who made the virtual possible.

The minister also launched ‘Kala Panchang,’ an annual calendar of the directorate of culture. The calendar lists the activities planned to be held by the culture department from September 2020 to March 2021.

She inaugurated an exhibition ‘Jalrang’. The works showcased in the exhibition are based on water colour.

Sheo Sekhar Shukla, informed that audio and video recording of all events, held at Bharat Bhavan since its inception in 1982 are being digitised. The digitalisation of the event held up to 1997 has been completed.

Vocalist Sangeeta Goswami and her troupe presented ‘Vani Vandna’. This was the first event, held at Bharat Bhavan after a gap of eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.