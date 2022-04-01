Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Laxmi Utsav in State from May 2 to 11

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government is going to celebrate Ladli Laxmi Utsav in the state from May 2 to 11. The women and child development additional chief secretary, Ashok Shah said that events like creative contests, competition of indigenous sports, health check-up of adolescent girls etc. will be held during the Utsav.

A meeting of the group of ministers was held in Mantralaya in the presence of minister for technical education, skill development and employment Yashodhara Raje Scindia and culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur on Thursday to prepare the strategy and framework for organising the Utsav.

Scindia suggested doing digital wall paintings on hoardings and Panchayat buildings to provide information about the importance of the scheme at the Panchayat level. Thakur suggested training girls to use sticks and sword fighting under the Aparajita programme.

About 43 lakh daughters have been benefited so far under the Ladli Laxmi scheme. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to expand the range of this scheme. The second phase of the scheme will be started from May 2 and Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be celebrated till May 11. Director Women & Child Development Ram Rao Bhonsle and Deputy Secretary Women-Child Development Ajay Kataseria were present.

