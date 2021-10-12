Madhya Pradesh: Lack of funds stops cowshed building, cattle roaming in city

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Village Panchayats have failed to construct cowsheds because of a lack of budget, so cattle are moving on roads, officials said.

According to reports, the owners of cattle keep the cows only till they give milk, and once they stop doing that, they leave the livestock to roads.

This is the reason why a large number of cattle move around the main thoroughfares in the city and cause troubles to commuters as well as lead to traffic gridlocks, sources said.

Sources further said that a sum of Rs 23.52 crore had been sanctioned for constructing 64 cowsheds.

Out of 64, only 17 have come up and 15 begun to work, sources further said. Each cowshed has nearly 100 cows.

Self-help groups are running nine of the 15 cowsheds and Panchayats are dealing with six, sources further said.

Out of Rs 23.52 crore, a sum of Rs 11.7 crore has been allotted, so the work of building cowsheds is moving at a snail’s pace, sources further said.

As far as the condition of cowsheds goes, out of 64 cowsheds only 18 have drinking water facilities.

Water tanks have been constructed in 25 cowsheds and 15 have electricity. There is barely any pasture land.

A sum of Rs 1.76 crore has been approved for 55 pasture lands, and fodder was to be brought to 149 hectares.

The work of sowing seeds for fodder has begun on 21 hectares, but it has been done only on four hectares, sources further said.

Although a sum of Rs 17 lakh has been spent on fodder is yet to grow, sources said.

When the issue was put up before project officer of district Panahcyat, Pramod Tripathi, he said as the money was not allotted from time to time the construction of cowsheds remained incomplete.

As soon as money is sanctioned the cowsheds will be completed and handed over to Panchayats, he said.

The village Panchayat is running six cowsheds and self-help groups nine, he said, adding that the animal husbandry department is providing fodder.

