Madhya Pradesh: Khel Mahotsav begins in Seoni-Malwa

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni-Malwa municipality-led Khel Mahotsav (sports festival) began in the town on Saturday. A marathon was organised on the first day of the Khel Mahotsav. Its theme is, Khelega Seoni Malwa – Jeetega Seoni Malwa”.

The marathon began from the government Kusum College and ended at Jaistambh Chowk. The school students participated in the marathon flagged by by president of Seoni-Malwa municipality Ritesh Jain, vice-president Swati Shailendra Gaur and other officials. After the marathon ended, all the school students who had taken part were felicitated.

Municipality president Ritesh Jain while talking to the media stated that such a grand event centred on sports was being organised for the first time in the town. He added that more than 3,000 children have registered themselves for the event, which will continue till January 23.

He then said that keeping in view a large number of participants, the event might continue even after January 23. Sports coordinator of Seoni Malwa block, Narayan Babaria, informed that various sports competitions will be held under the event, which includes athletics, long jump, javelin throw, kabaddi, table tennis, football, cricket, chess, volleyball, kho-kho.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)