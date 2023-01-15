Madhya Pradesh: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year RI, court imposes fine of Rs 20k in Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district court has sentenced a man to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and has also slapped a fine of Rs 20 thousand on him for raping a minor girl repeatedly, the district prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema said on Saturday.

Shedding light on the details of the case, District prosecution officer Nema said that the survivor had approached the police on March 28, 2021, along with her parents, alleging that his neighbour, Santosh Yadav, had outraged her modesty multiple times. She said that Yadav first committed the crime by barging into her house in 2021, when her parents had stepped out for work.

She added that Yadav often used to barge inside her home and rape her, after her parents used to head out for work. He also used to threaten her of dire consequences, if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

Finally, one day, the survivor mustered courage and narrated her tale of woes to her parents, after which a police case was registered against the accused and he was produced in the court. On the basis of all the evidences, Yadav was pronounced guilty by the court and sentenced to 20 years of RI.

Action continues against mining mafia in Narmadapuram

The Mineral department of Narmadapuram is persevering in its efforts to take strict action against mafia involved in illegal mining, the district mineral officer, Divesh Markam said on Saturday. He went on to say that a poclain machine involved in excavation of sand was seized from the Kasda Khurd village of the Itarsi town of the district on Saturday. A penalty of Rs 94.5 thousand was slapped on the owner of the machine too.

In other similar actions of the day, two dumpers were also seized for involvement in illegal mining.

