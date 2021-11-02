Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath should explain why his govt increased VAT on petrol, diesel, asks Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Attacking the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government has not increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices and it is the former chief minister Kamal Nath-led government that had increased the same.

"We have not increased the VAT (on petrol and diesel prices). It was (former chief minister and Congress leader) Kamal Nath Ji who had increased the VAT despite promising to reduce petrol prices in the Congress manifesto. He should answer why he increased it," Mishra told reporters.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.

In the national capital, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42.

Tuesday, November 02, 2021