Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath not sure whether he will contest elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statement of former chief minister Kamal Nath that he has yet to decide whether he will contest the ensuing assembly elections has kicked up political uproar in the state.

He made the statement at a lunch with journalists at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday. According to him, if he contests the election, he will be stuck in Chhindwara.

As he has to campaign throughout the state, he has yet to take a decision on throwing his hat into the ring.

Nath’s statement has spawned a heated discussion.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said Nath announced that he would not fight the election.

The Congress has officially refuted the BJP’s statement. Nath’s media adviser Piyush Babele said the MPCC president had not made any statement about keeping away from contesting the elections.

There is an internal squabbling in the Congress over the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Against this backdrop, Nath’s wavering over joining the poll race has made the BJP happy.

Now politics begins on the word ‘certain’

After projecting Kamal Nath as future chief minister, the Congress has tweeted from its official twitter handle that Nath is certainly the chief ministerial candidate.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said chief ministerial candidate has yet to be decided.

Calling Nath as ‘certain chief ministerial candidate’ shows the poor state the party is in the state as well as in the country, he said.

