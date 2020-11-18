Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia visiting Bhopal on Thursday for first time after bypoll outcome

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is coming to Bhopal on Thursday for the first time after the results of bypolls were declared on November 10.

Besides attending a few political and social events, Scindia is scheduled to meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He is going to take part in a function to be held to pay tribute to former BJP leader Kailash Sarang who died recently.

Scindia plans to make night halt in Bhopal. He wants that the ministers Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotia who have lost bypolls should be appointed heads of corporations and given the status of ministers.

Scindia loyalists Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat are set to become ministers. Scindia also wants that the ministerial berths, which have fallen vacant following the defeat of Imarti Devi, Dandotia and Aidal Kansana should be given to the legislators loyal to him.

He also desires that his supporters should be adjusted in the BJP organisation. Scindia is making efforts to get inducted into the party organisation a few former legislators loyal to him. He may hold talks with the BJP leaders about it.

Scindia doesn’t greet Nath on birthday

Most BJP leaders in the state greeted MPCC president Kamal Nath on his birthday. Scindia did not tweet a single word greeting Nath. The chasm between Nath and Scindia deepened after the latter pulled down the Congress government. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Uma Bharti and other ministers sent birthday wish to Nath through tweets.