Madhya Pradesh: Junnardev janpad panchayat CEO caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4 lakh bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junnardev janpad panchayat chief executive officer Surendra Kumar Sahu and his driver were caught red-handed for taking bribe of Rs 4 lakh, said officials of special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta on Friday.

Superintendent of police Sanjay Sahu told media that they had received a complaint from Rohan Yaduwanshi that the CEO was demanding bribe of Rs 4.25 lakh to release the amount of about Rs 60 lakh.

The father of Rohan is panchayat secretary in Kukar-Pani village. Because of his health problem, Rohan used to help his father in government works.

In the village, two culverts, pond and various development works were carried out and to release the amount, Rohan and his father had visited janpad office for the approval. The CEO demanded the bribe to release the amount. Later, the CEO asked to pay Rs 4 lakh for sanction.

The trap wing was formed and on Friday Rohan reached office to take money. The CEO asked Rohan to handover the amount to his driver Mithun Kumar.

As soon as the money was handed over to Mithun, the trap team caught both red-handed. Later both were released on bail.

The CEO is the resident of Jabalpur and his father is a revenue inspector in Bhedaghat area. He is the 2014 batch officer and he is 32 years old.

In May 2019, Satna municipal commissioner Sunrendra Kumar Kathuria was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police for taking bribe of Rs 12 lakh and gold worth Rs 10 lakh from a doctor.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:52 PM IST