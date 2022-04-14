Thane hospital clerk held for taking bribe

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a clerk working with the Thane Civil Hospital here in Maharashtra for allegedly taking bribe from a person, the ACB said on Thursday.

The 50-year-old accused had allegedly demanded Rs 1,05,000 from the person for facilitating clearance of the latter's bills, the ACB said in a release.

The clerk later agreed for a sum of Rs 60,000.

The victim lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the accused on Wednesday from a hotel in the city where a part payment of Rs 20,000 was made to him, the ACB said.



Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:24 AM IST