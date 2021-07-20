Madhya Pradesh: Jobless physical training instructors to protest outside CM house

Bhopal: MPEd and BPEd pass unemployed physical education teachers have decided to hold a protest outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence. They are unhappy about the government’s apathy towards their demands.

The unemployment physical education teachers have been fighting for their rights for 14 years now. Now they have planned a marathon from Vidisha to Bhopal on July 23.

About 500 unemployed physical training instructors will gherao the chief minister's residence and hand him over a memorandum with their demands.

Their demands include not only giving their their rightful jobs in the government but also removal of many under-qualified candidates who were appointed through bribery and nepotism.

The secretary of the Physical Training Instructors Association Bheem Jatt, said many a candidate have been appointed both by sports and education department on contract, but they do not fulfill the eligibility criteria.

He claimed such contractual teachers even get unapproved leaves to get the required degree while working for the department.

He said it was injustice to thousands of the eligible candidates who are sitting unemployed while under-qualified candidates get the opportunity to withdraw from the government treasury and simultaneously attend regular classes to get their degree.

Jatt said their association has given more than 500 memorandums with their demands to several district administration officials including collectors in past two and a half year but to no avail.

He has claimed that the officials from the department have turned deaf ears to them.

They have been indulged in forging the documents and certificates to appoint their near and dear ones in the contractual government jobs, he said.

No recruitment of PTIs in school or technical education

The government is not recruiting physical education teachers anymore in school education or technical education department. Earlier, there used to be compulsory physical education courses for higher-secondary classes from 9 to 12 grade. But it has now been confined only to grade 12. Even for the 12th standard students, the government has been employing contractual teachers, who get jobs by paying handsome amount of money, said Bheem Jatt, general secretary, PTI Association Madhya Pradesh