Bhopal: NABARD chairman on six-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from July 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) chairman Dr GR Chintala is arriving Bhopal on Wednesday for a six-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit, he will hold a meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, senior officials of the state government and state heads of banks, as per a release.

During this period up to July 26, Dr Chintala will also monitor the projects financially assisted by NABARD to the state government in Raisen, Indore, Ujjain, Khargone and Dewas districts and also interact with the beneficiaries, as per the release.