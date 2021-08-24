e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:33 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Jails officers asked to join new place of postings within two weeks otherwise department will stop salary

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jail Department has asked its officers, who have been transferred on Monday night, to join new places of posting within two weeks, otherwise salaries will be stopped.

This is the first when the department has issued such a strict order.

The Department on Monday night issued a transfer order of 29 jail superintendents and deputy jail superintendents.

“The transfer is an administrative process. Last year, many jail officers and staffers had not reported to their new postings in given time and later, they managed to get transfer order cancelled giving different excuses. Therefore, we have decided to ensure that everyone will report to their new postings,” said a senior officer of the Jail Department.

In the order, the department stated officials, who have been transferred, shall join the new places of their postings.

“If a transferred officer/staff fails to get relieving from his/her present posting, he/she will automatically be considered relieved from the present postings. Senior officers have been asked to relieve the transferred staff and officers within two weeks. Besides, the salary of the person will also be stopped,” the officer said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:33 PM IST
