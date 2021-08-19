Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur divisional commissioner appointed as VC of Medical University

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor and Chancellor of state universities Mangubhai C Patel on Thursday appointed Jabalpur divisional commissioner B Chandrashekhar as vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

Patel made appointment after consultation with the State Government in exercise of the powers conferred in Section 13 of the Schedule to the Madhya Pradesh Medical University Act, 2011.

Chandrashekhar has been appointed as the VC with immediate effect till further orders along with the present duties.

Earlier, Dr TN Dubey had resigned from post of vice chancellor after a probe panel had detected irregularities in alleged marksheet scam in the university. Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang had ordered for the probe on the complaint of RTI activist Akhilesh Tripathi.

The matter is sub-judice in High Court. The court has already been informed that according to preliminary examination the contract company Myint Logit Infro, which conducted the examination and prepared the mark sheets, had changed the scores of the candidates. The data of the students were also not uploaded on the official site of MU rather on a private site.

The contract with said company was suspended and a petition was filed with a demand to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of retired Justice of the High Court recommendation further action against the company.

After contract was suspended, Dr JK Gupta was suspended and Dr Tripti Gupta was deployed as acting controller of examinations.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:11 PM IST